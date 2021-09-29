Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Envestnet worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,416. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

