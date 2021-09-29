Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 241,506 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,506 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of PayPal worth $1,945,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 317,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,100. The stock has a market cap of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

