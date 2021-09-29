Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $36.32 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00025988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and $4.46 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00119894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00168124 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

