Polymath Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.47 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $344.37 million and $19.47 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00353438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.