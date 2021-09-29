Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.65

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 5616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

