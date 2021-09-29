Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

