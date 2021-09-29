Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AUCOY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 8,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.25. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

