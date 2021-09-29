Polytrade Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,822.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $207,822.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00120027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00176275 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,558,946 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

