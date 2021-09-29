Portion Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Portion has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $23,435.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00119472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,157,921 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.