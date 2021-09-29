PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.71 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

