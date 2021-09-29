Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 4.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.53. 881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 284,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $851.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.