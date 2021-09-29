Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

TSE:PVG opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$17.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

