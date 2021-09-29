Privia Health Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

