ProBit Token (PROB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $31,844.00

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One ProBit Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProBit Token has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $31,844.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

About ProBit Token

ProBit Token (PROB) is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

ProBit Token Coin Trading

