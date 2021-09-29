Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.34. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 65,690 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

