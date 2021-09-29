Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $3,127,300.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 909,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

