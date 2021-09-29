Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

