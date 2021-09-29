Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 191,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

