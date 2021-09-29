Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

