Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5,089.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 4.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

