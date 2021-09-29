Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 668,810 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 261,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

