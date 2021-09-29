Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 26.53% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 2,736.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.