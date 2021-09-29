Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 2,346,001 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Broadcom worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $491.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.36. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.