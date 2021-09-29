Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,214 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.54% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

