Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of BILI opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.