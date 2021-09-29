Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 366 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.95.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

