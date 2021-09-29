Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.58% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter.

SPYC stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

