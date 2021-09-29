Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32. 8,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 600,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

