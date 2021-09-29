Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.70. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 4,068 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

