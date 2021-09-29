Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Down 8.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $80.55. Approximately 3,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

