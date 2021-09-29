Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.31. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 10,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

