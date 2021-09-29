Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $603,155.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

