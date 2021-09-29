PumaPay Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $578,203.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00167533 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

