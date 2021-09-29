Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.97. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pure Storage shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 13,483 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 144.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.