PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $410,619.92 and approximately $375.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,189.68 or 1.00003172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00080680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00050481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002333 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.