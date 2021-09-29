Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,039. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

