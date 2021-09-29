Pyrk Hits Market Capitalization of $40,692.41 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $40,692.41 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

