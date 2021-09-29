Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $7,979.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00026699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

