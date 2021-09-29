Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Issued By Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$11.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.85. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$921.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

