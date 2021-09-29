Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MRC Global Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

