Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Cut by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Timken in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

TKR stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

