Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

