Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Decreased by KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

WAB opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

