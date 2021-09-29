Qtum (QTUM) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.86 or 0.00021553 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $875.26 million and approximately $222.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,772,176 coins and its circulating supply is 98,738,373 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

