Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.99

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and traded as high as $18.18. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 2,759 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

