QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $2.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.