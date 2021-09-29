QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

