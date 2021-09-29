Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and $223,614.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.