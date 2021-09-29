Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 697.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.50 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

