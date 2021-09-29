Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $314,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

